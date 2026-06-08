Aviva Aktie
WKN: 854013 / ISIN: GB0002162385
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08.06.2026 07:00:17
Aviva detects record £230m in bogus insurance claims as use of AI rises
Insurer found 18,400 suspect claims last year with some scammers using AI to fake accident scenes and documentsBogus insurance claims worth more than £230m were detected by the insurance firm Aviva last year as scammers tried new tricks including using artificial intelligence to fake car accident scenes, documents and to exaggerate damage.The insurer identified more than 18,400 suspect claims across its brands in 2025, with a combined value of £233m. The fraud claims level was a record for the insurer, although this was the first year that it included the Direct Line brands it acquired last summer. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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