14.08.2024 08:26:10

Aviva H1 Profit Climbs; Says Confident In Outlook For 2024 And Beyond

(RTTNews) - Aviva plc (AV, AV.L), a financial services and insurance company, reported Wednesday that its first-half IFRS profit climbed 58 percent to 654 million pounds from last year's 415 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 22.8 pence, up 67 percent from 13.7 pence a year ago. Operating earnings per share were 23.3 pence, compared to 21.3 pence a year ago.

Group adjusted operating profit went up 14 percent to 875 million pounds from 765 million pounds last year driven by strong performance in General Insurance business in the UK and Ireland and in Retirement.

Business unit operating profit grew 7 percent to 1.08 billion pounds from 1.01 billion euros in the prior year.

Insurance, Wealth & Retirement or IWR sales went up 12 percent from last year to 19.7 billion pounds. General Insurance premiums climbed 15 percent to 6.01 billion pounds.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident in meeting the Group targets of operating profit of 2 billion pounds by 2026.

Further, Aviva announced an interim dividend of 11.9 pence per share, up 7 percent from last year, to be paid on October 17 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on September 6.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten

