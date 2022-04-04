|
04.04.2022 08:24:25
Aviva Names Charlotte Jones CFO, Executive Director With Effect From Sept. 5
(RTTNews) - British insurer Aviva Plc (AV, AV.L) Monday announced the appointment of Charlotte Jones as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from September 5.
Jones succeeds Jason Windsor, who is resigning from the company as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director with effect from July 2022, to take up the position of CFO at Persimmon.
Jones was previously Chief Financial Officer of RSA Insurance plc and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the RSA UK & International business. She was also CFO of Jupiter Fund Management plc. Before that she was Head of Group Finance at Credit Suisse Group and Deputy Group CFO at Deutsche Bank Group. She started her career at EY.
Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "Charlotte is a highly experienced CFO with an impressive track record across the insurance and asset management industries. She is an exceptional addition to Aviva and will play a central role as we accelerate our performance and grow."
