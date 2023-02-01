01.02.2023 23:24:03

Avnet Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Avnet Inc (AVT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $243.89 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $150.82 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $185.63 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $6.72 billion from $5.86 billion last year.

Avnet Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $243.89 Mln. vs. $150.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.63 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q2): $6.72 Bln vs. $5.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.15 - $6.45 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avnet Inc.mehr Nachrichten