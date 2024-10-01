|
01.10.2024 12:33:45
Avocado bathrooms are back in UK as younger homeowners go green
Avocado bathrooms are back in UK as younger homeowners go green

Suppliers say gen Z and millennials are driving trend for 1970s-style fixtures as well as other bright coloursWild sage, lemon, peach, sorbet, mint, and avocado: not the makings of a bizarre fruit salad, but some of the forgotten shades of Britain's bathrooms that were popular in the mid-20th century.The colourful suites disappeared from homes as whites and minimalist, neutral designs took over in the 1990s. But avocado-coloured bathrooms are back, and it is gen Z and millennials driving the trend.
