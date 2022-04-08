AVOCADO Celebrates earth month with re:wild -- and big savings

Climate Neutral Certified brand offers discount on bed frames, with 1% of all revenues going directly to Re:wild's conservation efforts.

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Month, Avocado, makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products, announced its new nonprofit partner. Through its commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all revenues throughout the year to the conservation organization Re:wild.

"Our urgent biodiversity and climate crises are inherently connected," says Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "We're proud to direct support to Re:wild and make progress on the preservation of this very special planet of ours."

To kick off the partnership, Avocado launched an Earth Month Sale. Using the code APRIL22 on AvocadoMattress.com, shoppers will receive two free GOTS certified organic pillows of their choice with a mattress purchase. Shoppers can also save $100 on adjustable bed frames and the solid wood bed frames Avocado crafts in their own Los Angeles woodshop.

Throughout the sale and beyond, Avocado will donate 1% of total revenues directly to Re:wild, a nonprofit that believes protecting and restoring the wild is the most effective solution to the interconnected climate, biodiversity, and pandemic crises. Re:wild collaborates with local leaders to protect and restore vital habitats to the planet's most critical species. Nearly 70 percent of people don't know what biodiversity is, or why it matters. Throughout the month, Avocado will also educate its community on the importance of species loss and climate change.

"Avocado Green Brands and Re:wild share a vision of a future where the wild can reset," says Robin Moore, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Re:wild. "We are grateful to Avocado Green Mattress — a Certified B Corporation and 1% For the Planet Pinnacle Award Winner — for supporting Re:wild's impact and rewilding the world with us."

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

