22.11.2022 23:53:00
AVOCADO GREEN ANNOUNCES EPIC BLACK FRIDAY SALE -- WITH SALES FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE
Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company offers 10% off sitewide, plus additional discounts, and will donate 1% of all revenue to Protect Our Winters.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress is going all in this holiday. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products launched an epic Black Friday Sale with 10 percent off sitewide, with an additional 5% to 10% off eligible products. That means huge savings on certified organic mattresses, sheets, and pillows, sustainable wood bed frames, adjustable bases, luxurious robes and pajamas, and clean skin + body products.
This holiday, customers can give gifts with purpose. As part of Avocado's partnership with 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of revenues during the Holiday Sale and beyond to Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding the outdoors from climate change.
And the savings are unprecedented. Customers can save up to $880 on Avocado's top-rated certified organic mattresses. Using code SAVE10 at AvocadoMattress.com, shoppers will get 10% off the Organic Green Mattress, Organic Luxury Mattress, crib mattresses, and the radically affordable Eco Organic Mattress. And with limited time Black Friday savings, customers will get an additional 5% off Green and Vegan mattresses.
Shoppers will save 10% on bedding, pillows, blankets, bases, and everything else on the site. For Black Friday only, customers will save an additional 10% on certified organic cotton, hemp, and linen sheets, certified organic pillows, certified organic bath towels, alpaca blankets, sustainable robes and PJs, adjustable bases, clean skin + body products, and more.
Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™ brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.
From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.
If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avocado-green-announces-epic-black-friday-sale--with-sales-fighting-climate-change-301685731.html
SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress
