Avocado Green Mattress Launches Personalized Video Retail Appointments

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, a certified B Corp known for their award-winning luxury organic sleep products, recently debuted an innovative service for customers: video retail.

While the Climate Neutral certified mattress makers continue to operate their Experience Centers in Hoboken and Santa Monica, Avocado is now bringing the retail experience to customers — wherever that customer may be. Shoppers can schedule a free, 30-minute personal consultation via Zoom with Avocado's world-class customer experience team.

After all, it's hard to beat the safety and convenience of shopping from home. But some elements of the retail experience can't be replaced — especially when choosing a mattress. By having access to Avocado's knowledgeable staff, customers can shop with more confidence than ever.

During their appointment, shoppers are encouraged to ask questions or simply kick back and relax as the Avocado representative walks them through product features and benefits, shows them exactly what the product looks and feels like, and explains the company's natural, organic materials.

Because no one at Avocado is on commission, customers face zero pressure and have no obligation to buy. The custom sales sessions are entirely free. Avocado's team knows the products and materials inside and out and are simply on hand to explain the nuances of their store items and answer any questions.

"A new mattress is a big purchase, and we want to make sure your Avocado mattress is the right fit for you," says Avocado cofounder and CMO Mark Abrials. "With our video retail experience, we can maintain the affordable prices that our direct to consumer model allows, while offering the irreplaceable insight of a conversation with an Avocado expert — all from the comfort and safety of your own home."

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avocado-green-mattress-launches-personalized-video-retail-appointments-301114342.html

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress