AVOCADO TAKES ZERO WASTE INITIATIVE TO NEW HEIGHTS

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company announces UL Validated landfill diversion rate of 78% across manufacturing facilities.

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Avocado Green became the first bedding company to have its Landfill Waste Diversion rated Validated by UL . Today, the Climate Neutral® certified brand and maker of certified organic and eco-luxury products continues to raise the bar for sustainability, announcing its manufacturing facilities have achieved a UL Validated waste diversion rate of 78% by recycling, reusing, and diverting materials from landfills.

The UL 2799 Zero Waste Landfill Waste Diversion validation program is a rigorous process that evaluates a company's efforts to reduce waste at every level of the business, from materials to manufacturing and shipping. To earn a claim validation mark, companies must submit to an extensive, multi-part audit by UL Solutions, which includes document evaluation, waste data tracking, and onsite visits, along with annual audits.

"At Avocado, we're constantly innovating new ways to reduce waste, reuse scrap materials, and be a leader in the sustainability space," says Jane Chen, Senior Product Manager at Avocado. "By achieving this major milestone and having our efforts validated by UL, we're setting a standard for what it means to be an environmentally responsible company without compromising quality."

In total, 25 of Avocado's products — including its Zero Waste Collection , which uses wood scraps from its Los Angeles woodshop, and pillows that use upcycled latex from their factories — harness upcycled materials. In 2022, the company recycled and upcycled 624 tons of wood, which contributed to a 9% increase in the amount of waste it diverted from landfills from the previous year.

The brand's zero-waste approach has an enormous impact. In the U.S., more than 50,000 mattresses end up in landfills each day. Many of these are made with petrochemicals that pose an environmental hazard when they are ultimately incinerated or introduced into the waste stream.

That's why Avocado crafts its mattresses with organic, natural materials like latex, wool, and cotton that can be recycled and reused or allowed to biodegrade, thereby returning them to nature with less impact on landfills than polyurethane mattresses. In addition, the brand's transformative donation program keeps 90% of its mattress returns and 100% of its pillow returns out of landfills by donating them to those in need through its nationwide network of more than 1,500 nonprofits.

The bed-maker also uses sustainably harvested, reclaimed timber and upcycled wood scraps for its solid wood furniture and bed frames. By using responsibly sourced, reclaimed wood and reimagining offcuts into high-quality, low-impact, zero-waste pieces, Avocado ensures no trees are harmed in the manufacturing of their furniture while helping to protect our natural resources, reducing waste, and promoting sustainability.

As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™ brands — Avocado also reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

