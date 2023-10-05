05.10.2023 16:07:00

Avoid Big Losses With Biotech Stocks by Paying Attention to These 2 Things

Investing in biotech can sometimes feel like a roller-coaster ride. It's fairly common to see your shares soar by 30% or more in one day after a company reports positive clinical-trial results, only to see them plummet the next day. Of course, there's no guarantee that you'll get the joy of seeing a sharp uptick in advance of a steep drop, which complicates matters further.There's no way to predict the future, but by paying attention to two key pieces of information, you can guard yourself from at least one cause of brutal losses. Here's what you need to know and what you need to do. As you probably know, it takes a lot of money for biotechs to do research and development (R&D) activities that eventually have a chance of yielding medicines or technologies which can be sold for revenue. Early-stage businesses won't have any inflows of cash as they don't have a product that's approved to sell. Therefore, the first thing you need to pay attention to in order to avoid big losses is how much cash your holdings or prospects have on hand. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow nahezu unverändert -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich im Donnerstagshandel kaum. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex moderate Verluste verbuchte. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen