|
20.01.2023 11:19:00
Avoid Meta Platforms' Stock Until It Makes This Move
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has reached a position few companies have achieved: It claims more than 3.7 billion monthly users across its platforms, taking it to near global saturation. While that's an admirable accomplishment, it can leave a company without obvious prospects for further growth.Although it has tried to maintain double-digit growth by going into the metaverse, investors have not warmed to that strategy, and Meta stock has plummeted, dropping 65% from its high. With no clear-cut path to return to rapid growth, it may have to embrace a future as a different kind of company.During Meta's heyday under the Facebook name, analysts grouped it among the fast-growth "FAANG stocks." Meta earned that honor as it enrolled billions of users in its apps and dominated the social media sphere. Also, becoming a major player in the digital ad space grew its top and bottom lines. At its peak, Meta's P/E ratio reached triple digits, and its market cap briefly topped $1 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|09.01.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|127,98
|1,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.