Avoiding epimerization in peptide synthesis

The amino acid cysteine (Cys) is a key amino acid in many therapeutic peptides. Cys amino acid residues are involved in the formation of two important peptide bonds, the amide and disulfide bonds, and in thioether formation for peptide cyclization, and are also very sensitive to the occurrence of side reactions during solid-phase peptide synthesis. Epimerization is an often-underestimated problem in the synthesis of C-terminal Cys peptide acids. During this webinar, you will learn more about our research efforts to minimize the side reactions associated with Cys-containing peptides.