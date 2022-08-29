Avolar Travel partners with ZentrumHub to Build a Hotel Booking Platform

ZentrumHub and Avolar Travel have teamed up to create a new hotel booking platform.

With this partnership, Avolartravel.com will be able to provide its customers with a seamless end-to-end hotel booking experience.

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZentrumHub, a PaaS-based travel technology company has announced its collaboration with Avolartravel.com, a leading travel agency in the North American region. This partnership will enable Avolartravel to launch its hotel booking platform in less than two weeks.

ZentrumHub's Universal hotel booking API uses cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to streamline the hotel booking process seamlessly. With this new partnership, travellers can book their hotel accommodations with ease and confidence. Additionally, Avolartravel.com will leverage the white-label UI solution to reduce the time to go live in the market.

Speaking on the collaboration, Maria Elena Martell, Founder & CEO, of Avolartravel.com said, "This collaboration will allow us to offer our customers a seamless and convenient way to book hotels, whether they're looking for the best deals or the perfect location. The platform is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, and we are confident that this partnership will add immense value in enhancing our customer experience. We are excited about the opportunities this opens up and look forward to scaling greater heights in the segment with this partnership."

Mrigendra Mittal, Director of Sales, ZentrumHub, added, "We are thrilled to work with Avolartravel.com, a leading travel agency in North America. Combining our cutting-edge solutions and Avolartravel's experienced team, we are sure to redefine the travel experience for customers and give AvolarTravel an edge over its competitors. We look forward to fostering meaningful relationships in the coming future."

About Avolartravel.com

Avolartravel is an online travel agency that provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, accommodation bookings and other travel products.

Our mission is to provide a user-friendly experience for our users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel services and products from over 300 airlines, more than 520,000 accommodation options and approximately 240 destination services and activities.

About ZentrumHub

ZentrumHub is a PaaS-based unified API that provides access to all your hotel suppliers with a single integration. Launched in 2021, ZentrumHub was founded on a vision to provide an all-inclusive database to travel aggregators and become the fastest hotel API in the world.

