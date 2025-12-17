Avolta Aktie

Avolta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 19:39:43

Avolta awarded Shanghai Pudong International Airport concession, marking a first-in-a-generation duty-free win for an international operator in mainland China

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta awarded Shanghai Pudong International Airport concession, marking a first-in-a-generation duty-free win for an international operator in mainland China

17.12.2025 / 19:39 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announces a historic milestone award that reinforces Avolta’s strategy of geographical diversification and underpins its long-term growth ambitions in Asia-Pacific.

Under the concession, Avolta will operate inbound and outbound duty-free stores in Terminal 1 and the S1 Satellite Hall International Area at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The concession totals over 8,000m² across 43 stores at one of China’s key international gateways. Terminal 1 and the S1 Satellite Hall International Area are projected to handle 18.7 million international passengers in 2026.

With this win, Shanghai Pudong International Airport becomes Avolta’s first airport location in APAC where it will operate all three lines of business (duty-free, convenience and food & beverage) bringing together the full breadth of Avolta’s capabilities at one destination.

The award reflects the airport’s confidence in Avolta’s ability to combine global duty-free expertise, data-led category management and local market insight to deliver a high-quality, scalable retail proposition.

Freda Cheung, President and CEO Asia Pacific, Avolta, said: “Shanghai is a vital global gateway, and we will deliver a duty-free offer shaped by local insight, featuring Chinese brands and a locally adapted assortment, aligned with the expectations of today’s travelers. We thank Shanghai Pudong International Airport for its trust and partnership.”

Xavier Rossinyol, CEO, Avolta, said: “This is a breakthrough moment for Avolta, strategically and symbolically. Becoming the first international operator to enter mainland China’s airport duty-free segment in a generation reinforces our Destination 2027 ambition to grow through diversification and integrated travel experiences. My sincere thanks go to our teams on the ground, led by Freda, whose expertise and commitment made this historic achievement possible.”

As this is a first-of-its-kind award in mainland China, a number of procedural steps are required before Avolta can initiate operations under the newly awarded concession. Avolta has initiated these steps, and operations will commence once the process is complete.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2247720

 
End of News EQS News Service

2247720  17.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Nachrichten