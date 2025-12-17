Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
17.12.2025 19:39:43
Avolta awarded Shanghai Pudong International Airport concession, marking a first-in-a-generation duty-free win for an international operator in mainland China
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announces a historic milestone award that reinforces Avolta’s strategy of geographical diversification and underpins its long-term growth ambitions in Asia-Pacific.
Under the concession, Avolta will operate inbound and outbound duty-free stores in Terminal 1 and the S1 Satellite Hall International Area at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The concession totals over 8,000m² across 43 stores at one of China’s key international gateways. Terminal 1 and the S1 Satellite Hall International Area are projected to handle 18.7 million international passengers in 2026.
For further information:
End of Media Release
