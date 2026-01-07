Avolta Aktie

Avolta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

07.01.2026 18:30:13

Avolta awarded two 10-year contracts to elevate travel retail and dining at Florida’s Palm Beach International airport

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract
Avolta awarded two 10-year contracts to elevate travel retail and dining at Florida’s Palm Beach International airport

07.01.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Avolta (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded two 10-year contracts at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), strengthening its presence in North America through both lines of business. Part of the airport’s major expansion and modernization project, the new contracts represent a total of 1,281 m² of concessions space, combining retail and dining to create a holistic travel experience for passengers.

Under the new agreements, Avolta’s Hudson will develop four specialty retail and travel convenience stores throughout the airport. Beginning in 2026, the new retail offerings will bring a hyper-local, curated shopping experience to the airport, showcasing Palm Beach’s timeless blend of luxury, leisure, and local flavor. 

Building on the company’s F&B presence in the airport, Avolta’s HMSHost will open multiple dining venues in Concourse B and the Main Terminal. From Summer 2026, HMSHost will introduce a lineup of full-service, fast casual, and quick-serve concepts introducing travelers to South Florida’s bold and diverse food scene.

“We are very happy to have been selected as the travel retail and F&B partner for Palm Beach International Airport, allowing us the opportunity to transform the travel experience,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “We have tailored and selected these new concepts to highlight the local culture and uniqueness of Palm Beach County while also offering locally sourced products and brands that make Palm Beach County and the surrounding region a sought-after destination year-round.”

“We’re proud to introduce new concessions that highlight the flavors and spirit of Palm Beach County,” said Director of Airports Laura Beebe. “We’re creating an experience that feels authentic to our community. These new options not only support local businesses, but also give our passengers more choice, more comfort, and a true sense of Palm Beach County from the moment they arrive.”

Digital engagement will be an essential part of the new shopping experience, with in-store technology such as self-checkout, QR code order and pay, self-order kiosks, digital menu boards, and virtual waitlists, allowing for greater convenience and speed. Travelers will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining access to exclusive offers, rewards, and cross-promotions.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2256488

 
End of News EQS News Service

2256488  07.01.2026 CET/CEST

