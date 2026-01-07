Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
07.01.2026 18:30:13
Avolta awarded two 10-year contracts to elevate travel retail and dining at Florida’s Palm Beach International airport
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded two 10-year contracts at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), strengthening its presence in North America through both lines of business. Part of the airport’s major expansion and modernization project, the new contracts represent a total of 1,281 m² of concessions space, combining retail and dining to create a holistic travel experience for passengers.
Under the new agreements, Avolta’s Hudson will develop four specialty retail and travel convenience stores throughout the airport. Beginning in 2026, the new retail offerings will bring a hyper-local, curated shopping experience to the airport, showcasing Palm Beach’s timeless blend of luxury, leisure, and local flavor.
|
2256488 07.01.2026 CET/CEST
