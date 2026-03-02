Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
02.03.2026 06:30:14
Avolta completes cancellation of 4.9 million shares
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 4,861,342 treasury shares, representing 3.32% of the registered share capital, effective February 24, 2026.
Avolta’s registered share capital now amounts to CHF 708,241,695, representing 141,648,339 registered shares with a par value of CHF 5.00 each.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2283410
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2283410 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
