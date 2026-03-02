Avolta Aktie

Avolta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

02.03.2026 06:30:14

Avolta completes cancellation of 4.9 million shares

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Avolta completes cancellation of 4.9 million shares

02.03.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 4,861,342 treasury shares, representing 3.32% of the registered share capital, effective February 24, 2026. 

Avolta’s registered share capital now amounts to CHF 708,241,695, representing 141,648,339 registered shares with a par value of CHF 5.00 each.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2283410

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283410  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

