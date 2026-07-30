Avolta AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Avolta delivered a resilient performance in H1 2026 despite strong geopolitical headwinds



30-Jul-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) H1 2026 IFRS turnover and operating profit reached CHF 6,569m and CHF 441m respectively, while the Group generated CHF 207m EFCF, reflecting strong cash generation during Q2 2026. Avolta reconfirms its medium-term outlook. HIGHLIGHTS: Robust financial performance



IFRS: Turnover CHF 6,569m

Operating profit CHF 441m CORE1: Turnover 1 CHF 6,437m

CHF 6,437m Organic growth +3.7% (+5.2% excl. Middle East), +3.1% CER

EBITDA 1 CHF 583m (+0.6% YoY CER 2 ), margin 9.1%

CHF 583m (+0.6% YoY CER ), margin 9.1% Excl. Middle East, JFK and Pudong EBITDA drag, margin approx. 9.5%

EFCF CHF 207m, with Q2 at CHF 370m Disciplined capital allocation to drive shareholder value Investments related to Pudong and JFK among others to secure long-term profitable growth

Acquisition of DFS Okinawa, Japan, expected to be immediately earnings accretive; closing imminent

Leverage down to 2.07x vs. 2.15x LY

Bolstered capital structure, refinancing facilitated on attractive terms

Share buyback CHF 106m executed under the ongoing up to CHF 225m program3 Medium-term outlook confirmed Avolta medium-term strategy and sector fundamentals remain intact

Underlying performance continued to improve during Q2 despite strong geopolitical headwinds

July organic growth +4.1% YoY, +4.8% excl. Middle East

Ramp-up of JFK and Pudong progressing in line with plan

Safeguarding measures implemented to support H2 profitability and EFCF

Temporary Middle East disruption and operational ramp-up effects do not impact outlook H1 2026 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The Group’s diversified global platform supported a robust sales performance, with momentum improving through the second quarter despite geopolitical headwinds.



Consolidated reported turnover totalled CHF 6,569m and IFRS operating profit reached CHF 441m. On a CORE1 basis, turnover reached CHF 6,437m, representing growth of +3.7% organic and +3.1% CER. Normalizing for the impact of the Middle East, organic growth would have increased by +5.2%. Organic sales growth improved after a muted April, reaching +2.9% in Q2 and +4.6% without the impact of the Middle East conflict.



H1 2026 CORE EBITDA1 totalled CHF 583m, representing growth of +0.6% CER. The CORE EBITDA margin was 9.1%, -0.2% YoY. Profitability was affected by two temporary factors: the Middle East disruption and the early-stage ramp-up of major new operations, most notably JFK and Pudong, which is progressing well. Excluding these effects, CORE EBITDA margin would have been approximately 9.5%.



Cash generation increased significantly during the second quarter, reflecting efficiency measures and continued operational discipline across the Group. H1 EFCF amounted to CHF 207m, with Q2 EFCF reaching CHF 370m, demonstrating Avolta’s ability to protect cash generation.



Financial net debt stood at CHF 2,695m as at end of June 2026, representing a leverage ratio (net debt/CORE EBITDA) of 2.07x (vs. 2.15x H1 2025).



In April 2026, Avolta successfully completed the partial refinancing of its EUR 750m Senior Notes due 2027 with the placement of EUR 400m Senior Notes due 2033 and a cash tender offer of up to EUR 400m to the existing bondholders.



Overall, the robust H1 2026 performance reflects the disciplined execution of Avolta’s strategy, continued cost focus and the ability to protect cash generation even with strong headwinds H1 2026 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Avolta continued to execute well against its strategy in the first half of 2026, combining a robust operational performance with continued commercial momentum across the regions. The period was marked by long-term contract wins and extensions, further progress in the integrated travel retail and food & beverage model, strategic market entries and continued development of Avolta’s digital and loyalty platform.



Europe, Middle East and Africa Entry into Latvia through a 12-year master concession at Riga Airport

Continued successful growth in Saudi Arabia

Major contract wins and extensions across Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and the United Kingdom North America Major contract wins and extensions across travel retail, convenience and food & beverage

Milestone achievements at JFK Airport, including the first Eataly in a North American airport

New developments across Orlando, Miami, Phoenix, Palm Beach, Toronto, Jacksonville and Norfolk Latin America Launch of the Norwegian Cruise Line retail partnership

New duty-free openings in the Dominican Republic

Commercial activations across Mexico, Brazil and Argentina Asia Pacific Entry into Japan through food & beverage operations at Kansai International Airport

Acquisition of DFS Okinawa, Japan, expected to be immediately earnings accretive; closing imminent

Successful commencement of operations at Shanghai Pudong Airport Digital and Loyalty



Digital creates incremental sales growth and customer loyalty. Club Avolta reached 20m members, while the partnership with Air Canada’s Aeroplan marked Avolta’s first North American airline loyalty partnership and further strengthened its customer engagement platform.



Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta: “The first half of 2026 highlighted once again the strength of Avolta’s business model and the dedication of our teams around the world to execute our strategic priorities.



Our diversified global platform once again proved its resilience, with sales performing at or above prior-year levels across most of the business and underlying momentum improving through the second quarter. While near-term volatility persists, we continue to deliver against our medium-term strategy and take the necessary measures to protect profitability and cash generation, while progressing the ramp-up of our new operations.



We remain firmly focused on the medium and long-term. In the first half, we further strengthened our global footprint through strategic wins, including our entry into Japan, expansion in China and a 12-year master concession in Latvia. Together with our continued focus on execution, efficiency and disciplined capital allocation, this gives us confidence in Avolta’s ability to deliver sustained value creation in line with our medium-term ambitions.” OUTLOOK Avolta reconfirms its medium-term targets of: Organic growth target of 5%-7% p.a.

CORE EBITDA margin expansion of 20-40bps

EFCF conversion improvement of +100-150bps The Group expects the impact of the Middle East conflict to be temporary and anticipates further gradual operational progress at JFK and Pudong through 2026. The closing of the acquisition of the operations in Okinawa is expected imminently.



At current exchange rates, 2026 top-line currency translation is expected to be -3.5% H1 2026 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES CORE GROWTH COMPONENTS H1 2026 vs H1 2025 Q2 2026 vs Q2 2025 Like-for-Like +3.5% +2.8% New concessions, net +0.2% +0.2% Organic growth +3.7% +2.9% M&A and others4 -0.7% -0.7% Growth (CER)2 +3.1% +2.2% FX impact -5.7% -3.1% Reported growth -2.7% -0.9% IFRS AND CORE PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT IFRS H1 2026 Adjustments In CHFm Acquisition

related Leases Fuel sales CORE

H1 2026 CORE

H1 2025 Net sales 6,450 -132 6,318 6,503 Advertising income 119 119 110 Turnover 6,569 -132 6,437 6,613 Cost of sales -2,351 122 -2,229 -2,275 Gross profit 4,218 -10 4,208 4,338 % Margin 64.2% 65.4% 65.6% Leases expenses (IFRS) / Concession expenses (CORE) -938 -749 -1,687 -1,722 Personnel expenses -1,366 -1,366 -1,370 Other expenses, net (IFRS) / Other expenses, net (CORE) -549 -33 10 -572 -634 Operating profit before D&A / CORE EBITDA 1,365 -782 0 583 612 % Margin 20.8% 9.1% 9.3% D&A / impairment of PPE -156 -156 -155 Amortization & impairment of intangibles (IFRS)/(CORE) -113 95 -18 -16 Depreciation & impairment right-of-use assets (IFRS) -655 655 0 0 Operating profit / CORE EBIT 441 95 -127 409 441 % Margin 6.7% 6.4% 6.7% Financial result -299 230 -69 -79 Profit before Taxes/CORE Profit before Taxes 142 95 103 340 362 % Margin 2.2% 5.3% 5.5% Income tax -46 -23 -5 -74 -72 Net Profit/CORE Net Profit 96 72 98 266 290 Non-controlling interests 61 1 3 65 64 Net Profit/CORE Net Profit to equity holders 35 71 95 201 226 Basic Earnings/CORE Basic EPS (in CHF) 0.25 1.43 1.57 Diluted Earnings/CORE Diluted EPS (in CHF) 0.25 1.40 1.55 CORE CASH FLOW STATEMENT H1 2026 H1 2025 In CHFm CORE EBITDA 583 612 Changes in net working capital[5] 20 28 Capital expenditures -213 -247 Minorities -67 -74 Income taxes paid -57 -34 Cash flow before financing 266 285 Interest, net and other financing items -59 -69 Equity free cash flow 207 216 Dividend to Group shareholders -161 -143 Purchase of treasury shares -166 -92 Other financing activities, net -44 23 Decrease/ (Increase) in Financial net debt -164 4 Net Debt - Beginning of the period 2,531 2,663 - End of the period 2,695 2,659 REGIONAL PERFORMANCE CORE Turnover (CHFm) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Reported Growth FX Impact Organic Growth Europe, Middle East and Africa 1,884 1,925 -2.1% -2.2% +1.4% North America 1,029 1,054 -2.4% -4.2% +1.7% Latin America 385 385 0.0% -3.6% +3.4% Asia Pacific 233 198 17.7% -4.6% +23.3% Avolta Group 3,532 3,562 -0.8% -3.1% +2.9% CORE Turnover (CHFm) H1 2026 H1 2025 Reported Growth FX Impact Organic Growth Europe, Middle East and Africa 3,255 3,337 -2.5% -3.1% +1.9% North America 1,936 2,046 -5.4% -8.2% +2.8% Latin America 777 802 -3.1% -8.7% +5.2% Asia Pacific 469 428 9.6% -9.1% +19.7% Avolta Group 6,437 6,613 -2.7% -5.7% +3.7% IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION6 Q2 2026 (CHFm) Turnover IFRS Fuel Sales Adjustments Turnover CORE Europe, Middle East and Africa 1,959 -75 1,884 North America 1,029 - 1,029 Latin America 385 - 385 Asia Pacific 233 - 233 Avolta Group 3,608 -75 3,532 H1 2026 (CHFm) Turnover IFRS Fuel Sales Adjustments Turnover CORE Europe, Middle East and Africa 3,387 -132 3,255 North America 1,936 - 1,936 Latin America 777 - 777 Asia Pacific 469 - 469 Avolta Group 6,569 -132 6,437 1Refer to APM section in H1 Financial Report 2026 (page 23-28) for the reconciliation of the IFRS and CORE profit and loss statement

2Constant exchange rate

3As at June 30, 2026

4Includes selective restructuring and exits

5Includes “non-cash items and changes in lease obligations”

6Net Sales (CORE) and cost of sales (CORE) differs from the IFRS amount because they exclude fuel sales and fuel cost of sales. For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone : +44 7543 800 405 Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

End of Inside Information