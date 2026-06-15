Avolta Aktie

Avolta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

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15.06.2026 06:30:13

Avolta enhances financial position with successful refinancing initiative

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Bond
Avolta enhances financial position with successful refinancing initiative

15.06.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has successfully completed the partial refinancing of its 2027 bond maturity, further enhancing its financial flexibility by extending its average debt maturity.

Avolta has successfully completed the partial refinancing of its EUR 750 million Senior Notes due 2027 with the placement of EUR 400 million Senior Notes due 2033 and a cash tender offer of up to EUR 400 million to the existing bondholders. The tender offer resulted in bondholders tendering 47.2%, or EUR 354 million. The remaining outstanding Senior Notes due 2027 will be either refinanced later in 2026 or kept until maturity and repaid in cash.

Following the transaction, Avolta’s debt structure remains well balanced with a mix of fixed/floating rate debt of 64%/36% and an average interest rate of 3.1%. The current available liquidity position ensures flexibility for any future financing needs of the company. 

Commenting on this, Yves Gerster, Avolta’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “We are very pleased to announce this successful refinancing, which significantly extends our debt maturity and enhances our financial flexibility. Indeed, the spread vs. the 7-Year Bund of 185bps represents the lowest in our company’s history and underscores investor confidence in Avolta."

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2345572

 
End of News EQS News Service

2345572  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

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