Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
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15.06.2026 06:30:13
Avolta enhances financial position with successful refinancing initiative
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Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has successfully completed the partial refinancing of its 2027 bond maturity, further enhancing its financial flexibility by extending its average debt maturity.
Avolta has successfully completed the partial refinancing of its EUR 750 million Senior Notes due 2027 with the placement of EUR 400 million Senior Notes due 2033 and a cash tender offer of up to EUR 400 million to the existing bondholders. The tender offer resulted in bondholders tendering 47.2%, or EUR 354 million. The remaining outstanding Senior Notes due 2027 will be either refinanced later in 2026 or kept until maturity and repaid in cash.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2345572
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2345572 15.06.2026 CET/CEST
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