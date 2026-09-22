Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract

Avolta partners with Hawaii’s Department of Transportation to expand airport dining at three airports



22.09.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST



Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announced today a collaboration with the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) in the United States to introduce new dining and cafe concepts at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Lihue Airport (LIH) and Kahului Airport (OGG). Avolta will reimagine the dining experience at three of the Island’s largest airports, developing and operating a range of food and beverage concepts rooted in Hawaii’s culinary identity. Created in partnership with local brands, producers, and renowned chefs, the offer will focus on regional ingredients and menus. Award-winning chefs like Alan Wong, considered the godfather of modern Hawaiian cuisine, alongside popular island distillers and brewers, will reflect Hawaii’s position as a leading travel destination.



“These new dining options will be marquee experiences that showcase the creativity and delicious cuisine native to Hawaii with a sense of place throughout the passenger journey.” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.



“We are very excited to offer travelers new food and beverage options that reflect our local culture and island lifestyle, while featuring unique flavors inspired by Hawaii’s multi-cultural heritage,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We have been working closely with our partner HMSHost to collaborate with renowned local chefs and island brewers and distillers to develop new dining experiences that will offer local travelers familiar flavors and a touch of comfort, while giving visitors a chance to savor their island experience.” For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone : +44 7543 800 405 Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

End of Media Release

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