Avolta Aktie

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WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

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22.09.2026 18:30:13

Avolta partners with Hawaii’s Department of Transportation to expand airport dining at three airports

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract
Avolta partners with Hawaii’s Department of Transportation to expand airport dining at three airports

22.09.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announced today a collaboration with the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) in the United States to introduce new dining and cafe concepts at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Lihue Airport (LIH) and Kahului Airport (OGG).

Avolta will reimagine the dining experience at three of the Island’s largest airports, developing and operating a range of food and beverage concepts rooted in Hawaii’s culinary identity. Created in partnership with local brands, producers, and renowned chefs, the offer will focus on regional ingredients and menus. Award-winning chefs like Alan Wong, considered the godfather of modern Hawaiian cuisine, alongside popular island distillers and brewers, will reflect Hawaii’s position as a leading travel destination.  

“These new dining options will be marquee experiences that showcase the creativity and delicious cuisine native to Hawaii with a sense of place throughout the passenger journey.” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. 

“We are very excited to offer travelers new food and beverage options that reflect our local culture and island lifestyle, while featuring unique flavors inspired by Hawaii’s multi-cultural heritage,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We have been working closely with our partner HMSHost to collaborate with renowned local chefs and island brewers and distillers to develop new dining experiences that will offer local travelers familiar flavors and a touch of comfort, while giving visitors a chance to savor their island experience.”

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2403472

 
End of News EQS News Service

2403472  22.09.2026 CET/CEST

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