11.03.2026 06:30:16

Avolta reports strong 2025, advancing on sales, profits and cash generation, proposes higher dividend and announces new share buyback

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Avolta reports strong 2025, advancing on sales, profits and cash generation, proposes higher dividend and announces new share buyback

11-March-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) delivered strong sales, profit and EFCF in 2025. IFRS turnover increased +1.9% to CHF 13,983m while operating profit rose +18.1% to CHF 1,103m. Equity Free Cash Flow (EFCF) increased +14.6% to CHF 487m. A dividend of CHF 1.15/share, +15% YoY, is to be proposed at the May 2026 AGM. Avolta reaffirms its medium-term outlook and announces new a share buyback of up to CHF 225m in 2026.

2025 HIGHLIGHTS: 

Strong financial performance 2025

IFRS:

  • Turnover CHF 13,983m
  • Operating profit +18.1% to CHF 1,103m
  • Basic EPS CHF 1.39

CORE: 

  • Turnover CHF 13,720m, +5.9% CER1, +5.5% organic
  • EBITDA +4.5% YoY to CHF 1,324m (+9.7% CER), margin 9.7% (+0.3% YoY)
  • Basic EPS CHF 3.48, (+33% YoY)
  • EFCF CHF 487m, conversion 36.8% (+3.3% YoY) 

Disciplined Capital Allocation 

  • Year-end leverage 1.96x
  • 2025 share buyback program completed, 3.3% of share capital cancelled
  • Dividend CHF 1.15/share (+15% YoY) to be proposed at May 2026 AGM
  • Avolta to launch new share buyback of up to CHF 225m 

Medium-term outlook confirmed

  • After a slower start to 2026, reflecting the tough January 2025 basis of comparison, February YTD organic growth stands at approximately +4.5% with February at around +5.5%
  • Diversified global footprint limits impact from Middle East developments 

FY 2025 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated reported turnover reached CHF 13,983m with CORE turnover2 at CHF 13,720m, representing growth of +5.9% CER, and +5.5% organic. In Q4, organic growth was +5.7%, reflecting robust demand across Avolta’s main markets and channels.

CORE EBITDA2 rose +4.5% to CHF 1,324m (+9.7% CER) with a CORE EBITDA margin of 9.7%, +0.3% YoY. Despite Q4 being a traditionally lower season quarter, CORE EBITDA margin was 7.8%. Continuously strengthening operational performance, lower finance expenses, lower minority share and a reduced share count supported CORE basic EPS growth of +33% YoY to CHF 3.48 per share. 

Equity Free Cash Flow (EFCF) increased +14.6% YoY to CHF 487m, underlining the Group’s commitment to value-accretive growth.

Financial net debt stood at CHF 2,531m at December 31, 2025, representing a leverage ratio of 1.96x. In May 2025, Avolta issued EUR 500m of 2032 senior notes at 4.5%. Proceeds were used to refinance, in 2025, the CHF 300m bond due 2026, and together with cash, will be used for the refinancing of the CHF 500m convertible due March 2026.

In line with its disciplined capital allocation framework, Avolta’s focused execution delivered enhanced shareholder returns in 2025. The Group completed its share buyback program during the year and in February 2026 cancelled 4,861,342 shares, representing 3.3% of the registered share capital. 

Reflecting the Group’s strong cash generation and low leverage profile, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 1.15 per share, representing an increase of +15% YoY, at the Annual General Meeting in May 2026. 

In addition, Avolta’s Board of Directors has resolved to launch a new share buyback program for Avolta AG registered shares in an amount of up to CHF 225 million for the purpose of a capital reduction, underlining confidence in the business outlook and continued commitment to delivering attractive shareholder returns. The program is expected to launch in the near-term and will have a duration of up to twelve months. Further details regarding the program will be disclosed at https://www.avoltaworld.com/en/sharebuyback

In total, including the 2024 share cancellation, it is expected that Avolta will have reduced the share capital by around 10% by the end of the new program.

FY 2025 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS 

Avolta continued to execute its strategic growth initiatives in 2025, strengthening its portfolio, enhancing financial resilience, and investing in its long-term vision. 

In Europe and the Middle East, it expanded its presence with new retail, F&B stores, and hybrids at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark, Sofia International Airport, Bulgaria, and at Félix Houphouët-Boigny Airport, Côte d'Ivoire, among others. Eataly was introduced at Schiphol Airport, marking the brand’s debut in the Netherlands. The Motorways business introduced a sustainable, next-generation service area integrating retail and F&B in a modern, energy-efficient environment.

In North America, many contracts were won including a series at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the United States, as well as at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport, among others. 

In Latin America, the first F&B and hybrid outlets opened in the region, including at Brazil’s São Paulo/Congonhas Airport. Contracts in multiple locations across Mexico were extended, as well as a win at Santiago de Chile International Airport, Chile, reinforcing Avolta’s leadership in the region.

In Asia Pacific, a first-in-a-generation duty-free concession was secured at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in mainland China, as well as entry into Japan’s Kansai International Airport.

Customer engagement and data capabilities continued to advance. Club Avolta closed its first year with more than 16 million members worldwide and a loyalty transaction every two seconds. A dedicated global data department strengthens data-driven decision-making.

Recognition highlights include Best Retailer (MEADFA), Best Specialty Retail Concept (Frontier), and Daring Innovation (FAB) for Hungry Club in Madrid. Club Avolta won Digital Initiative (FAB) and Future of Retail (Frontier), while Avolta’s Presentedby concept at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi received Platinum (London Design Awards). Global EDGE certification underlined the commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta said: “2025 once again, for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrated Avolta’s ability to deliver overall ahead of our strategic, operational, commercial and financial commitments. Through consistent execution and strong cash generation, we continued to strengthen our track record of value creation.

We have built a solid foundation, and our focus is now on using this as a platform for future developments, further widening our competitive advantage. We will continue to invest in new shops, restaurants, and hybrids, future proofing with our flexible store design. Our approach to integrate business lines, powered by digital innovation, data, AI and Club Avolta, delivers organic turnover growth, margin expansion, and increased customer conversion. 

I am particularly proud of the commitment of our teams across all regions and remain thankful for their continued execution. Even within a complex external environment, including the recent conflict affecting parts of the Middle East region, our scale, diversification and clear strategic direction give us confidence as we continue to deliver on Destination 2027 and beyond.”
 

MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK

Avolta confirms its organic growth target of 5%-7% per annum, is committed to delivering +20-40bps of CORE EBITDA margin improvement and +100-150bps EFCF conversion per annum. At current exchange rates, 2026 currency translation is expected to be -5%. 

While Avolta’s direct exposure to Middle East is limited, the Company is mindful of the most recent developments in the region and continues to actively monitor the situation.

FY 2025 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES

ORGANIC GROWTH

 

 

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

 

FY 2025 vs FY 2024

Like for Like

 

+3.2%

 

+3.9%

New concessions, net

 

+2.5%

 

+1.6%

Organic Growth

 

+5.7%

 

+5.5%

M&A and Others3

 

+0.2%

 

+0.3%

Growth (CER)4

 

+5.9%

 

+5.9%

FX Impact

 

-5.6%

 

-4.0%

Reported Growth

 

+0.3%

 

+1.8%

 

IFRS AND CORE PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT

IFRS / CORE Profit and Loss statement

 

IFRS

FY 2025

 

Adjustments

 

 

  

 

  

In CHFm

 

 

Acquisition
related

Leases

Fuel
sales

 

CORE
FY 2025

  

CORE

FY 2024

Net sales

 

13,760

 

-263

 

13,497

  

13,241

  

Advertising income

 

223

 

 

223

  

232

  

Turnover

 

13,983

 

-263

 

13,720

  

13,473

  

Cost of sales

 

-5,029

 

243

 

-4,786

  

-4,690

  

Gross profit

 

8,954

 

-20

 

8,934

  

8,783

  

  % Margin

 

64.0%

 

 

65.1%

  

65.2%

  

Leases expenses (IFRS) / Concession expenses (CORE)

 

-1,912

 

-1,641

 

-3,553

  

-3,409

  

Personnel expenses

 

-2,778

 

 

-2,778

  

-2,749

  

Other expenses, net (IFRS) / Other expenses, net (CORE)

 

-1,235

 

-64

20

 

-1,279

  

-1,358

  

Operating profit before D&A / CORE EBITDA

 

3,029

 

-

-1,705

-

 

1,324

  

1,267

  

% Margin

 

21.7%

 

 

 

 

 

9.7%

  

9.4%

  

D&A / impairment intangibles

 

-317

 

 

-317

  

-306

  

Amortization & impairment of intangibles (CORE)/(IFRS)

 

-215

 

171

 

-44

  

-62

  

Depreciation & impairment right-of-use assets (IFRS)

 

-1,394

 

1,394

 

 

-

  

Operating profit / CORE EBIT

 

1,103

 

171

-311

-

 

963

  

899

  

  % Margin

 

7.9%

 

 

 

 

 

7.0%

  

6.7%

  

Financial result

 

-634

 

496

 

-138

  

-187

  

Profit before Taxes/CORE Profit before Taxes

 

469

 

171

185

-

 

825

  

712

  

  % Margin

 

3.4%

 

 

 

 

 

6.0%

  

5.3%

  

Income tax

 

-130

 

-47

-3

 

-180

  

-162

  

Net Profit/CORE Net Profit

 

339

 

124

182

-

 

645

  

550

  

Non-controlling interests

 

-140

 

-2

-5

 

-147

  

-164

  

Net Profit/CORE Net Profit to equity holders of the parent

 

199

 

122

177

 

498

  

386

  

Basic Earnings/CORE Basic Earnings per share (in CHF)

 

1.39

 

 

 

 

 

3.48

  

2.62

  

Diluted Earnings/CORE Diluted Earnings per share (in CHF)

 

1.36

 

 

 

 

 

3.41

  

2.57

  
                       

 

CORE CASH FLOW STATEMENT

CORE Cash Flow5

 

FY 2025

 

 

FY 2024

In CHFm

 

 

 

CORE EBITDA

 

1,324

 

 

1,267

Other non-cash items and changes in lease obligation

 

7

 

 

91

Changes in net working capital

 

56

 

 

-84

Capital expenditures

 

-509

 

 

-473

Cash flow related to minorities and dividends from associates

 

-124

 

 

-123

Income taxes paid

 

-133

 

 

-120

Cash flow before financing

 

621

 

 

558

Interest, net and other financing items

 

-134

 

 

-133

Equity free cash flow

 

487

 

 

425

Dividend to Group shareholders

 

-143

 

 

-104

Purchase of treasury shares6

 

-175

 

 

-202

Other financing activities, net & Fx effect on net debt and other non-cash items

 

-37

 

 

-86

Decrease/ (Increase) in Financial net debt

 

132

 

 

33

Net Debt

 

 

 

 

 

- Beginning of the period

 

2,663

 

 

2,696

- End of the period

 

2,531

 

 

 2,663

 

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE

CORE Turnover (CHFm)

 

Q4 2025

 

Q4 20247

 

Reported Growth

 

FX Impact

 

Organic Growth

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

1,716

 

1,679

 

2.2%

 

-2.2%

 

+7.4%

North America

 

980

 

1,055

 

-7.1%

 

-9.0%

 

+1.9%

Latin America

 

405

 

413

 

-1.9%

 

-9.1%

 

+7.2%

Asia Pacific

 

211

 

154

 

37.0%

 

-10.1%

 

+8.9%

Avolta Group

 

3,312

 

3,301

 

0.3%

 

-5.6%

 

+5.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CORE Turnover (CHFm)

 

FY 2025

 

FY 20247

 

Reported Growth

 

FX Impact

 

Organic Growth

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

7,240

 

7,026

 

3.0%

 

-2.2%

 

+8.2%

North America

 

4,049

 

4,297

 

-5.8%

 

-6.1%

 

+0.3%

Latin America

 

1,595

 

1,571

 

1.5%

 

-5.8%

 

+7.4%

Asia Pacific

 

836

 

579

 

44.4%

 

-6.8%

 

+6.9%

Avolta Group

  

13,720

  

13,473

 

1.8%

  

-4.0%

 

+5.5%
                 
                           

IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION8

Q4 2025 (CHFm)

 

Turnover IFRS

 

Fuel Sales Adjustments

 

Turnover CORE

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

1,778

 

-62

 

1,716

North America

 

980

 

 

 

980

Latin America

 

405

 

 

 

405

Asia Pacific

 

211

 

 

 

211

Avolta Group

 

3,374

 

-62

 

3,312

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY 2025 (CHFm)

 

Turnover IFRS

 

Fuel Sales Adjustments

 

Turnover CORE

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

7,503

 

-263

 

7,240

North America

 

4,049

 

 

 

4,049

Latin America

 

1,595

 

 

 

1,595

Asia Pacific

 

836

 

 

 

836

Avolta Group

 

13,983

 

-263

 

13,720

 

 

 

 

 

1CER Constant Exchange Rate.
2Refer to page 266 of the 2025 annual report for the reconciliation of the IFRS and CORE profit and loss statement
3Includes selective restructuring and exits
4CER Constant Exchange Rate.
5IFRS reconciliation provided in Avolta’s FY 2025 financial report pages 269.
6Share Buyback program gross consideration 
7Consistent with internal reporting as presented to the CODM, Global Distribution Centers, external turnover for 2024 was reallocated to the operating segments to conform with the current year’s presentation.
8CORE Turnover throughout this news release is excluding net sales from motorway fuel business; income from fuel sales included in CORE other operating income.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405 Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2289246

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2289246  11-March-2026 CET/CEST

