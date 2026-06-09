Avolta Aktie

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WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

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09.06.2026 18:30:13

Avolta secures eight-year travel retail extension at Phoenix Airport

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract
Avolta secures eight-year travel retail extension at Phoenix Airport

09.06.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured an eight-year extension for its travel retail operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The agreement covers over 1,400m2 in Terminal 4, the airport’s busiest terminal.

The extension covers travel convenience, specialty retail and duty-free, with Avolta continuing as Phoenix Sky Harbor’s exclusive duty-free retailer. The offer is designed to serve both domestic and international travelers through a mix of travel essentials, local concepts and global brands.

Avolta’s duty-free assortment is tailored to the airport’s key international routes, including tequila selections for Mexico-bound passengers, premium bourbons for travelers to Canada and prestige skincare for passengers flying to major East Asian destinations. Across Terminal 4, Avolta brings a stronger sense of place through concepts that reflect Phoenix, Arizona and the surrounding Valley communities.

Under the extended agreement, Avolta will redevelop three existing stores from 2029, introducing refreshed concepts to further strengthen the terminal’s retail offer. 

“We are proud to extend our partnership with the City of Phoenix,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “Our continued investment in Sky Harbor reflects our confidence in Phoenix’s future as both a destination and a hub and demonstrates our commitment to enriching its vibrant airport environment.”

“As international travel continues to grow at America’s Friendliest Airport®, it is essential we offer our travelers a retail experience that reflects both quality and a global experience,” said Assistant Aviation Director and Chief Revenue Officer Roxann Favors. “Avolta’s commitment to innovation, premium brand offerings, and traveler-focused service aligns with our mission to enhance the guest experience.”’

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2342682

 
End of News EQS News Service

2342682  09.06.2026 CET/CEST

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