Avolta shareholders approve all proposals of the Board at the Ordinary General Meeting 2026

The Ordinary General Meeting of Avolta AG was held in Basel, Switzerland, today. The shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals as follows: 1

1. Approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Financial Statements for 2025 as well as the Non-Financial Reporting 2025; Advisory Vote on the Remuneration Report 2025

1.1. Approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Financial Statements for 2025: approved with 99.31%.

1.2. Approval of the Non-Financial Reporting 2025: approved with 97.95%.

1.3. Advisory Vote on the Remuneration Report 2025: approved on a non-binding consultative basis with 87.93%.

2. Appropriation of Financial Result and Dividend: approved with 99.88%.

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Persons Entrusted with Management: approved with 97.97%.

4. Amendment of Capital Range: approved with 97.55%.

5. Re-elections to the Board of Directors:

5.1. Re-election of the Chairman: Juan Carlos Torres Carretero has been re-elected with 94.16%;

5.2. Re-election of Directors:

Alessandro Benetton has been re-elected with 98.67%;

Bruno Chiomento has been re-elected with 99.62%;

Jeanne Jackson has been re-elected with 98.03%;

Heekyung Jo Min has been re-elected with 99.14%;

Sami Kahale has been re-elected with 95.87%;

Enrico Laghi has been re-elected with 96.79%;

Luis Maroto Camino has been re-elected with 94.89%;

Joaquín Moya-Angeler Cabrera has been re-elected with 95.20%;

Ranjan Sen has been re-elected with 94.45%;

Mary Steele Guilfoile has been re-elected with 99.30%; and

Eugenia M. Ulasewicz has been re-elected with 99.70%.

6. (Re-)elections to the Remuneration Committee:

Enrico Laghi has been re-elected with 96.79%;

Luis Maroto Camino has been re-elected with 92.86%;

Joaquín Moya-Angeler Cabrera has been re-elected with 94.93%; and

Bruno Chiomento has been elected with 99.59%.

7. Re-election of the Auditors: approved with 99.18%.

8. Re-election of the Independent Voting Rights Representative: approved with 99.88%.

9. Compensation of the Board of Directors and the Global Executive Committee:

9.1. Approval of the Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Board of Directors: approved with 96.40%;

9.2. Approval of the Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Global Executive Committee for Financial Year 2027: approved with 96.03%.



1 The voting results expressed in this news release are in percent of the votes represented at the Ordinary General Meeting for the respective agenda item. Detailed voting results in absolute numbers can be found in the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting, which will be made available on Avolta’s website at https://www.avoltaworld.com/en/AGM2026