Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
06.10.2026 18:30:13
Avolta’s Hudson secures new 20-year duty-free contract at Seattle-Tacoma International
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Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), through its Hudson brand and in partnership with local small businesses, has been awarded a 20-year duty-free contract at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The agreement covers more than 2,800 m2 of new travel retail space across three concourses.
Under the award, Avolta will develop duty-free stores across A Concourse, N Concourse and S Concourse, expanding its presence at SEA, where the company currently operates across both travel retail and food & beverage.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2411426
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2411426 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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