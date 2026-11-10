Avon Technologies FY26 Profit Jumps, Issues FY27 Outlook; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Avon Technologies plc (AVNBF, AVON.L), a manufacturer of protection equipment, on Tuesday reported significantly higher profit for the full year 2026, supported by strong operational performance, increased production volumes and benefits from its transformation programme.

Further, the firm guided for fiscal 2027.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 5.83 percent lower at 2,260.0 pence.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, Avon expects revenue growth of mid-single-digit.

Adjusted operating profit margin is forecast at 16 percent to 18 percent.

For the full year 2026, profit before tax jumped to $42.0 million from $13.1 million in the prior year.

Profit for the year climbed to $31.8 million or $1.04 per share from $10.3 million or $0.336 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted profit rose to $42.0 million or $1.374 per share from $26.9 million or $0.877 per share in the prior year.

Operating profit surged to $47.8 million from $19.2 million last year.

Adjusted operating profit improved to $60.7 million from $40.3 million a year earlier.

EBITDA increased significantly to $64.2 million from $40 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $70.9 million from $51.5 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased 12.7 percent to $353.7 million from $313.9 million last year.

In addition, the Board proposed a final dividend of 18.7 cents per share, compared with 17.0 cents per share in the previous year. The dividend will be paid in pounds sterling on February 26, 2027, to shareholders on the register as of February 5, 2027.

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