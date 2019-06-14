14.06.2019 14:05:00

Avon to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference

LONDON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to access the webcast can do so from investor.avonworldwide.com. The webcast will be available on the website for playback following the event.

About Avon Products Inc.
For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women.  Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.  Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation.  Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #Stand4Her

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avon-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2019-consumer-conference-300867510.html

SOURCE Avon Products, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag schwächer. Auch der DAX verbucht Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB