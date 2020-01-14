AVS Quantum Science Publishes Inaugural Issue

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is pleased to publish the first issue of AVS Quantum Science, a new online interdisciplinary journal published in partnership with AVS: Science and Technology of Materials, Interfaces, and Processing (AVS). This new journal covers the rapidly evolving field of quantum science, which studies how the world works on the smallest scale.

Editor-in-Chief Philippe Bouyer, Ph.D., said, "It's a great privilege to work with AIP Publishing and AVS to launch AVS Quantum Science. We share a common vision to build on the momentum now accelerating quantum research to create a leading interdisciplinary journal covering its diverse array of sub-fields." AVS Quantum Science fills the void for a dedicated, high-impact publication that reflects the expanding scope of quantum science, a field that has grown way beyond its fundamental origins to use these basics to control material properties and uncover new applications within the physical sciences (chemistry, physics, and materials) as well as biology, computer science, and engineering.

"The fantastic review articles in our first issue cover a wide spectrum of themes and are already garnering attention within the community. We are grateful to the first authors and reviewers who have trusted their research to our new journal," noted Dr. Bouyer.

Jason Wilde, PhD, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer, commented, "Philippe Bouyer and his outstanding editorial team have got AVS Quantum Science off to a great start as the premier platform for the expanding quantum research community."

"AVS is proud to contribute a track record of quality and strategic interdisciplinarity to the new journal," said Yvonne Towse, AVS Managing Director. "Combined with AIP Publishing's tradition of publishing excellence and scientific rigor, I am confident that AVS Quantum Science, will succeed in ensuring each paper receives the widest possible dissemination and strongest impact for the authors." AVS, as a professional member society, supports the science and technology community within a large variety of disciplines that are regularly connected to quantum science and quantum technologies through foundations of materials science, chemistry, and mathematics.

AVS Quantum Science is published quarterly with a renowned team of Associate Editors including Yong Chen, Ivette Fuentes, Pieter Kok, and Halina Rubinsztein-Dunlop. The Editorial Board is comprised of leaders from the community including Eray Aydil (New York University), Sile Nic Chormaic (Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology), Charles R. Eddy, Jr., (Naval Research Laboratory), Kristian Helmerson (Monash University), Elena Ostrovskaya (the Australian National University), and Ivan Petrov (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign).

About AVS

Founded in 1953, AVS: Science and Technology of Materials, Interfaces, and Processing (AVS) is organized into technical divisions and technical groups that encompass a range of established as well as emerging science and technology areas. There are also regional chapters, international chapters and affiliates, and student chapters that promote communication and networking for professionals and students within a geographical region. AVS is comprised of approximately 4,500 members worldwide and is a member society of the American Institute of Physics .

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

