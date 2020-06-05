AW Properties Global Awarded Subcontract by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC and the U.S. Department of Energy to Sell Brand New, Nuclear Grade Equipment From the Cancelled MOX Project

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AW Properties Global has been awarded the subcontract to sell approximately 450,000 brand new, nuclear grade equipment assets from the canceled MOX Project. AW Properties Global is a leading provider of commercial real estate services that has been conducting property auctions through AuctionWorks, its online marketplace, since 2014. AW Properties Global has partnered with Liquidity Services and PPL Group to auction the assets from the Savannah River Site that are currently located at a property storage location in Barnwell, SC. The assets are the highest nuclear grade available and include generators, copper cable, variable frequency drives, air conditioning units, and compressors. They can easily be re-purposed for general manufacturing use.

The first of several sales events on AllSurplus.com is currently open for bidding through June 18, 2020 and multiple assets are also available for buyers to make an offer in lieu of an auction event. "These upcoming auctions and make an offer event present a rare opportunity to acquire brand new equipment that is top nuclear grade," said Diana Peterson, President and CEO of AW Properties Global. "Because they are in their original packaging, these assets can be easily removed with no decommissioning required."

Interested buyers can view all assets on www.awproperties.com and AllSurplus.com. For further questions, please contact buyer support at +1-800-665-1042 or buyerhelp@allsurplus.com.

AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks (its online auction marketplace), offers a full suite of best in class commercial real estate and residential real estate advisory and transactional services. In conjunction with its strategic partners, AW Properties Global also provides its clients equipment appraisal, sales and auction services. Our senior professionals offer our clients creative, strategic solutions that maximize value and reduce cost. A certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and 100% Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), AW Properties Global often acts as a strategic, corporate partner and/or government contractor to provide commercial real estate and residential real estate sales, auction, leasing, receivership and property management services as well as equipment appraisal, sales and auction services, both nationwide and internationally.

