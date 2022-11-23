|
23.11.2022 07:00:50
Awaab Ishak’s death shed light on a social housing scandal. Now we have a brief chance to fix it | Christian Weaver
A two-year-old died after exposure to mould in his house in Rochdale. We must ensure no other family suffers like thisChristian Weaver is a barrister and represented Awaab Ishak’s family at the inquestAwaab Ishak’s parents should be preparing for their son’s fourth birthday. Instead, they’re mourning. Awaab died in 2020, aged only two, after prolonged exposure to mould in the house his parents rented from Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), a housing association. His story has been leading the news over the past week. As the barrister who acted for Ishak’s family, I’ve seen the devastation they have endured.Prior to the inquest into Awaab’s death, RBH’s line was clear. They said there was mould in the property, but the tenants had caused it with their lifestyle and “ritual bathing” habits. They also said that his family should have taken action to control the damp and mould but failed to do so. As the inquest unfolded, it was clear this line would not – and could not – stick. Continue reading...
