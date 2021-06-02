Awake Asia Merges with ADA to Unleash End-to-End eCommerce Across 10 Countries

Awake Asia integrates eCommerce enablement operations with ADA

Merger brings integrated brand, media, and eCommerce services to 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia with over 150 dedicated eCommerce specialists

Merged eCommerce practice taps into USD 100B opportunity across Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA launches the region's first integrated eCommerce practice through a merger with Awake Asia, a regional eCommerce enabler operating in 6 countries in Southeast Asia.

The exercise fully integrates Awake Asia's operations under the ADA brand starting 1stJune 2021, where both parties come together to champion and fulfil the needs of brands moving towards online channels across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia - Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, South Korea, and Vietnam.

The integrated eCommerce practice brings together Awake Asia's deep eCommerce expertise with ADA's media, creative, and analytics solutions to drive online sales for brands through:

Digital marketing deeply linked to eCommerce revenue generation: Digital media execution integrated with eCommerce operations; customer-centric strategies and activations; performance linking external media spend to online sales.

Consumer data and analytics leveraged to uplift eCommerce sales: Utilise client's customer data and third party data sets to derive shopper insights, personalise content and to cross and upsell via eCommerce channels.

Reaching vast audiences in super apps and marketplaces: Optimise customer touchpoints across super apps and owned apps and websites; deploy Marketing Technology solutions like customer data platforms (CDP); attribution tools to track and optimise conversion funnel.

Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer of ADA, said: "At ADA, our belief is that eCommerce should not be a siloed execution but needs to be deeply integrated into the brand's analytics, media, creative, and marketing technology investments - only then can we achieve superior performance. The merger brings together integrated approach for brands to reach and convert digital consumers."

Leading the division is Simon Paterson who joins ADA as Chief of eCommerce Enablement and the former CEO of Awake Asia. Commenting on his new appointment, he said "Over the past 5 years, Awake Asia has built a formidable eCommerce enablement business in Southeast Asia. We are excited to embark on this new phase of growth with integrated analytics, media, and creative to boost eCommerce operations for all brands in the region."

The merger opens a new market for ADA in Vietnam with over 150 eCommerce specialists currently serving more than 120 brands, driving eCommerce growth for clients such as P&G, Unilever, BMW, and Wyeth; and eCommerce partners including Shopee, Tokopedia, and Lazada amongst others.

As more brands are forced to adapt to capture the "great migration" of consumers from offline to online, business owners are still in the dark on how to navigate the challenges to maximise return on investment. This opportunity is expected to surge to USD 100 billion in Southeast Asia, with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected to rise by 24.6% (2017 - 2025).

Learn more about ADA's eCommerce solutions here: https://ada-asia.com/end-to-end-e-commerce-solutions/.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

SOURCE ADA