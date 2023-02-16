AWARD OF LONG-TERM INCENTIVES

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 07 - 16 February 2023

DFDS’ long-term incentives for management aims to link remuneration to the sustained performance of the company, as reflected in the share price, whilst also supporting retention of management.

Today, the Board of Directors have awarded Torben Carlsen, CEO, 10,173 RSUs (Restricted Share Units) and 48,570 share options, and Karina Deacon, CFO, 4,427 RSUs and 21,137 share options. In addition, a total of 26,984 RSUs and 128,838 Share Options was awarded to a number of key employees.

The share options and the RSUs vest with 1/36 per month from and including February 2023. The share options may be exercised in the period from February 2026 until February 2028. The share price at grant and the exercise price are based on the volume weighted average share price of DFDS shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen on the five trading days immediately following the publication of DFDS’ most recent financial report to the time of grant. For the share options, 10% has been added, giving an exercise price of DKK 292 per share of DKK 20 nominal value.

The total value of the award of the RSUs and the share options is DKK 22.0m, including the awards to the CEO and the CFO, calculated according to the Black-Scholes model.





Contact

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42



Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





