AWARD-WINNING BATISTE™ BRINGS A HAIR REFRESH AND MOMENT OF RECESS TO COLLEGE CAMPUSES NATIONWIDE

Batiste™ Recess Tour to Stop at 16 colleges, Inviting Gen-Z to Take Time from Their Busy Schedules to Refresh

EWING, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to campus, back to busy! This September, America's #1 Dry Shampoo Batiste™ is hitting the road for the second year in a row, this time with the Batiste™ Recess Tour. The brand will pop up near 16 college campuses across the U.S., bringing joy and nostalgia to busy students, inviting them to "Recess and Refresh" between classes with yard games, free snacks, and the brand's signature dry shampoo.

While visiting the Batiste™ Recess truck, attendees will pick one of four beloved Batiste™ Dry Shampoo fragrances to take home – including Original, Fresh, Tropical and NEW Naturally Bamboo Fiber & Gardenia – each paired with a complimentary sparkling soda and bag of gourmet popcorn to enjoy. After receiving a full-size dry shampoo can, students are invited to take a break and enjoy yard games, win Batiste™ swag, mingle with fellow students and try their luck entering in a chance to win a year supply of Batiste™ product, plus $500 to the area's local retailer.

"Batiste™ is proud to have award-winning dry shampoos that give our consumers great hair in minutes, so they are free to spend their energy and time on the things that bring them joy," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Batiste™. "We are excited to bring our second iteration of the Batiste™ Tour to colleges across the country and encourage students to take a break for themselves, no matter their busy schedule."

The brand debuted the Batiste™ Recess Tour this past week in Denver, CO and Boston, MA, giving out 2,000 full-size dry shampoo cans across seven college campuses and will continue their journey to visit three additional cities. The tour stops include:

Denver, CO

Tour Dates: September 13 & 14

& 14

Locations: Auraria Downtown area visiting students at University of Colorado Denver , Metropolitan State University Denver, Community College of Denver , University of Colorado Boulder

Boston, MA

Tour Dates: September 13 & 14

& 14

Locations: Northeastern University , Boston University , Harvard Square

Atlanta, GA

Tour Dates: September 19 & 20

& 20

Locations: Emory University , Georgia State University , Georgia Institute of Technology

Los Angeles, CA

Tour Dates: September 21 & 22

& 22

Locations: University of California, Los Angeles , University of Southern California , Loyola Marymount University

Chicago, IL

Tour Dates: September 28 & 29

& 29

Locations: University of Chicago , University of Illinois Chicago , DePaul University

As the leading dry shampoo brand in the world, the Batiste™ portfolio allows consumers to stretch non-wash hair days and spend their time doing what brings them joy. The award-winning dry shampoo formula is sulfate and paraben free, and carries an ultra-refined rice starch that absorbs excess oil and leaves hair looking clean and fresh. Batiste™ offers a wide variety of dry shampoos that provide long-lasting freshness and luxury haircare for less- cleaning hair better than prestige brands that cost up to 3x more*. In the last two years, Batiste™ added its newest dry shampoo, Batiste™ Naturally, as well as launched new hair care products: Batiste™ Leave-In Hair Mask and Batiste™ Touch of Gloss Shine Mist. With a formula for every hair type and a scent for every mood, there is a Batiste™ product for everyone!

For more information about Batiste™'s hair care products, please visit batistehair.com and follow the brand's exciting updates on Instagram @batiste_US and on TikTok @Batiste.

*Batiste™ has the data to support the results.

About Batiste™

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, Batiste™ has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo, Batiste™ knows that your mindset is everything, and a good mood can start with a great hair day. That's why at Batiste™, we make products that provide an instant refresh and simplify your hair routine, freeing you from overthinking (and over washing!), so you can spend more time living your fullest life. The complete line of Batiste™ products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

For media inquiries please contact:

Daniella Trivelli

HUNTER

dtrivelli@hunterpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-batiste-brings-a-hair-refresh-and-moment-of-recess-to-college-campuses-nationwide-301626693.html

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.