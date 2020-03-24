Award-winning Leadership Agility Coach and Founder of ACEsence Yeo Chuen Chuen Launches Book and Fund Raising for Virus Crisis

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeo Chuen Chuen, an executive coach, founder of ACEsence and 'Woman Super Achiever' award winner, has recently launched a fundraising for COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) through the pre-order sales of her forthcoming book, 8 Paradoxes of Leadership Agility.

In this unprecedented health challenge, the WHO, through the Solidarity Response Fund, is leading and coordinating the global effort to support countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic. According to the WHO, the fund goes towards supporting work to track and understand the spread of the virus. It also ensures patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information.

"The virus crisis is a test on our systems and processes -- we need to display our ability to respond quickly and appropriately as one coordinated system. This is also a test on our leadership -- to influence and connect with the masses using the right avenues and messages in a time of fear and uncertainty. All of these boil down to how fast we can switch our mindsets and take action," said Yeo.

Yeo's upcoming book illustrates how her 4-step coaching model has been able to help her clients shift their mindsets and make decisions while considering contexts and constraints. It has transformed their ability to analyse challenges swiftly, act fast and communicate right. Yeo also advocates the importance of shifting mindsets for individuals through this disruptive period in which no one is spared.

"The pandemic may last longer than expected and we need to carry on with our lives with as much normalcy as possible. The fight against the crisis cannot be accomplished by one person," said Yeo.

The fundraising and book pre-order are available from ACEsence's website till 31 March 2020.

