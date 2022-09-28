Award-Winning Scholastic Kids Press Program Announces 2022-23 Kid Reporters

29 Students from Around the Globe Will Report "News for Kids, By Kids"

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As kids continue to navigate and make sense of complex global events as well as the goings-on in their community, staying informed and understanding the news is critical. To provide a platform for young people, Scholastic is announcing the 29 student journalists from around the world who will join the award-winning Scholastic Kids Press program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Thirteen new and 16 returning students ages 10-14 will interview newsmakers and cover events that matter most to their peers, writing "news for kids, by kids."

Meet the 2022 – 2023 team of Scholastic Kid Reporters: http://www.scholastic.com/kidspress

"Scholastic Kids Press has provided me with so many life-changing opportunities and experiences," said 13-year-old Scholastic Kid Reporter Zhoriél Tapo. "I have enjoyed researching topics, meeting people, conducting interviews, and writing articles. I can't wait to see what I'm able to learn and report on this year."

These student journalists represent 15 U.S. states and 8 countries, including China, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam. Kid Reporters' articles will cover events in local communities and on the world stage on a range of topics, including government, entertainment, the environment, sports, and more. Bylines will appear on the Scholastic Kids Press website and in select issues of Scholastic Magazines+, which reach more than 25 million students in U.S. classrooms.

Now in its 23rd year, Scholastic Kids Press provides a unique opportunity for students to learn how news is reported from industry veterans. Each year, Kid Reporters work closely with their editor to understand the nuts and bolts of journalism and get hands-on experience, with many able to interview top reporters in the media. Students conduct their own research and interviews, and develop their writing skills.

"The enthusiasm and passion our Kid Reporters have for covering the news is inspiring," said Suzanne McCabe, editor of Scholastic Kids Press. "The stories they share with our wider Scholastic audience are thoughtful, age-appropriate resources that help students, parents, and educators make sense of events that shape our world and affect our lives."

During the 2021-2022 program year, Scholastic Kid Reporters covered several notable developments and events, including how the pandemic affected kids' daily lives and education, the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the war in Ukraine, efforts to combat climate change, and momentous elections in the Philippines and South Korea. In the program's history, Kid Reporters have interviewed many influential figures, including former First Lady and President of the United States, Michelle and Barack Obama; former Vice President Mike Pence; Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda; conservationist Jane Goodall; The Daily Show host Trevor Noah; civil rights activist Ruby Bridges; prima ballerina, author, and actress Misty Copeland; and Captain Underpants and Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey.

In addition to the official Kids Press program, in an effort to encourage even more children to learn the basics of journalism and media literacy, Scholastic has also created a free online resource, Reporting the News. This new resource includes five easy-to-use activities that outline the process of researching, writing, and editing news articles for students in grades 4-6. To learn more about Reporting the News, visit: www.scholastic.com/reportingthenews.

To learn more about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education, and media company, visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-scholastic-kids-press-program-announces-2022-23-kid-reporters-301635400.html

SOURCE Scholastic