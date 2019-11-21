Award-Winning Versa SD-WAN Solutions Showcased in MEF19 PoCs

Versa joins Netcracker in winning MEF19 Multi-Vendor Innovation Award

SAN JOSE, California, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks – innovator of the Secure Cloud IP platform – is participating in two Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstrations as a sponsor of the MEF 3.0 PoC Showcase. Versa strongly supports the role of standards organizations in the industry and is actively participating in MEF19, held from November 18-22 at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles.

Versa and Netcracker have also won the MEF19 award for innovative multi-vendor solutions. The MEF19 Technology Solution – Multi-Vendor Innovation Award recognizes two or more companies for industry leadership and innovation in providing a comprehensive network technology solution that supports orchestration of dynamic and assured services over automated and virtual networks.

The MEF19 Showcase brings together 46 of the world's leading service and technology providers to present ground breaking demonstrations of SD-WAN, inter-provider and intra-provider service automation with LSO APIs, AI/ML, security, intent-based networking, blockchain, carrier ethernet, satellite services, 5G, network slicing, IoT, private cloud, service assurance, and more.

In the first of its two PoC collaborations, Versa is partnering with NTT Communications, Netcracker and Adva. They are showcasing the ease with which multi-vendor SD-WAN services can be orchestrated. Powered by a unified marketplace, self-service portal and NFV-based uCPE platform, the NTT PoC will demonstrate that MEF 70 compliant SD-WAN services from different vendors can be selected independently of the CPE hardware. They will also demonstrate that these services can be seamlessly deployed with little-to-no intervention from the service provider or end-user. Through this new "digital user experience," SD-WAN services are orchestrated, activated and managed using zero touch provisioning and end-to-end service automation in alignment with MEF's LSO framework.

In its second PoC, Versa and partners are demonstrating the way in which Versa SD-WAN services can be supported via API automation certification. Partnering with CenturyLink and Spirent, Versa will demonstrate automated activation of MEF SD-WAN services with integrated service testing based on the Spirent SD-WAN test certification suite.

"2019 has been extraordinary year of innovation as industry players strive toward a common goal of accelerating adoption of dynamic and assured services across automated, virtualized and interconnected networks," said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF.

In a year full of notable successes, Versa Networks has surpassed the milestone of 200,000 software licenses sold in the aggregate; deployed its 1,000th enterprise customer; and reached the target of 100-plus total Service Provider partners. Versa has also won several industry awards and generated significant market momentum with strategic partnerships ranging from Riverbed to Azure to AWS.

"Versa Networks firmly believes that working within standards bodies like the Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) and Open Networking User Group (ONUG) not only improve the industry understanding of WAN-edge technology but also create better solutions for customers," said Kumar Mehta, co-founder and CDO, Versa Networks. "Versa Networks has applied immense knowledge of the needs, challenges and vision that the SD-WAN community have shared, which helps us to deliver innovative products while conforming to open standards that the service provider or consumer can trust."

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward their digital transformation journeys. Versa has transacted over 200,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

