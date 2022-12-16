Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)

Awarded preferred bidder status for Alicante Cruise Port



16-Dec-2022

Global Ports Holding Plc

Awarded preferred bidder status for Alicante Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, following a public tender process, the Port Authority of Alicante has awarded preferred bidder status to an 80:20 joint venture between GPH and our local partner Sepcan S.L ("Sepcan"), to operate a 15-year cruise port concession for Alicante Cruise Port.

The consortium and Port Authority of Alicante will now work towards agreeing on the terms of the concession agreement, with the consortium currently expected to take over operations at Alicante Cruise Port in the first half of the calendar year 2023.

Alicante Cruise Port, with over 100k passengers annually, is one of the most in-demand and growing cruise destinations on the east coast of Spain. The port has strong airlift connectivity and is well located for inclusion in Mediterranean itineraries.

The port in Alicante is currently undergoing a multimillion-euro investment by the Port Authority that will significantly enhance the port and surrounding area and integrate it into the fabric of the wider waterfront and city. As part of the concession agreement, GPH plans to invest up to EUR 2.0m into refurbishing and modernising the cruise terminal.

Notes:

Sepcan S.L. is a Canary island family-owned company that has been providing services to the cruise industry since 1936 and, since 1998, has been focused on mooring/unmooring, luggage handling, ship's provisioning and passenger services. They also specialise in environmental services and maritime pollution prevention.

