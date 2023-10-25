Awards, GAUGE Report, and New Customer Wins Drive Unanet's Successful Third Quarter

DULLES, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, closed its third quarter with continued growth, driven by new customer agreements in all ERP and CRM segments. The company's thought leadership research and recognition from several prominent industry awards helped further its status as the status quo disruptor in the project-based ERP arena.

"Customers choose Unanet because we understand their needs and adapt our solutions for them, rather than the other way around," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "For too long, this industry was stuck in low gear as the legacy providers skimped on innovation and service, but Unanet has come along to change that. Quarter after quarter, we take customers from the legacy providers and earn recognition for our successful business practices."

Unanet's dedication to being customer-focused was on full display this quarter. New customers included Fremont-Wright, a nationwide engineering, architecture, and surveying firm made up of 13 companies, as well as MPACT Strategic Consulting, a global consulting and advisory services company that delivers solutions to public and private sector clients in the areas of emergency management, disaster recovery, compliance, and business consulting. Additionally, satisfied customers like award-winning national architecture firm Eskew Dumez Ripple shared its experience of how Unanet's modern, purpose-built ERP helped them achieve better results faster. This showcase of Unanet's ability to delight its current customers partnered with the addition of new, dynamic organizations highlights the company's ability to enable success now and into the future.

Hundreds of leaders in the GovCon space lent their voices to Unanet and CohnReznik's Seventh Annual GAUGE Report, which was released in Q3. Widely recognized as the most in-depth GovCon benchmarking survey of its kind, the GAUGE Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the actions top GovCons are taking to succeed and offers invaluable insights and best practices to inform decision-making and drive success in the year ahead. It also provides guidance on how GovCons can best maintain compliance with ever-evolving government regulations.

"The GAUGE Report is an example of how we provide customers more than just software, but valuable insights, service and unique thought leadership to help them succeed. It's all part of the Unanet promise to deliver more and better customer service than ever before," continued Halliday.

Unanet's commitment and success were recognized by the market, too. In Q3, Unanet was named for the sixth straight year to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies, and the company was named a Top Workplace for Tech.

Unanet GovCon ERP outranked all competitors on G2's Momentum Grid, a product evaluation tool that measures the success of software solutions based on user satisfaction, employee growth, and digital presence. G2 identified it as the #1 solution after measuring multiple factors, including estimated return on investment, the ability to meet user requirements, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Unanet expects to continue its growth trajectory and industry visibility. Its executives will be meeting with customers directly at more than 15 leading GovCon and AEC industry events, including:

In addition, Unanet's Vice President of GovCon strategy will host a fireside chat with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) about the future direction of the agency and their initiatives for the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

