Aware's CaptureSuite™ Software deployed at U.S. Land Border Crossing

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, today announced that its CaptureSuite™ solution has been chosen by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency ("CBP") for deployment at U.S. land border crossings. This deployment is an extension to the air entry border crossing system which has utilized CaptureSuite to help CBP protect the nation's borders for several years.

CaptureSuite is a set of three Aware fingerprint software development kits ("SDKs") that apply a variety of biometric fingerprint algorithms to enable rapid, high quality, fingerprint capture and quality assurance that is independent of the capture device used. By incorporating Aware's CaptureSuite fingerprint capture software into its border stations, CBP is able to rapidly capture tenprints of people crossing the U.S. borders in a way that helps minimize queue buildup at the crossing points, while ensuring optimal quality of the captured prints.

"Aware has been a trusted biometric product supplier to the U.S. Federal Government for over 25 years," said Bob Eckel, Aware's CEO & President. "As a U.S.-based company, we are proud to assist our government in protecting our borders, our citizens, and our service men and women."

More information about CaptureSuite (LiveScan API, SequenceCheck, and Aware WSQ1000) is available on the Aware's product webpage. Aware will be exhibiting and presenting at the connect:ID conference March 11-12, 2020 in Washington DC.

About Aware

Aware is a leading provider of productized biometrics software products, solutions and services to governments, system integrators, and commercial organizations and solution providers globally. Our comprehensive portfolio of biometric solutions are based on innovative, robust products designed explicitly for ease of integration including customer-managed and integration ready biometric frameworks, platforms, SDK's and services. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to secure biometric enrollment, authentication, identity and transactions including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture modalities, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral and system abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products and solutions apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security and know-your-customer ("KYC") solutions for applications including financial institutions, retail, banking and payments, healthcare, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

