02.12.2022 13:15:00
AWH Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in December and January
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc ("AWH," "Ascend," or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
- Wolfe Virtual Conference: Daniel Neville, CFO and Interim Co-CEO, will participate in a cannabis Multi-State Operator panel on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 3:20 pm ET. Mr. Neville and Rebecca Koar, SVP of Investor Relations, will be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your Wolfe representative to participate.
- Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference: Mr. Neville will participate in an MSO group panel, moderated by Vivien Azer (Managing Director at Cowen), on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:20 pm ET. The team will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your Cowen representative to participate.
- ATB 11th Annual Institutional Conference: Mr. Neville and Ms. Koar will participate in the conference's Virtual Life Sciences Day, being held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Contact your ATB representative to participate.
About AWH:
AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-announces-participation-in-upcoming-conferences-in-december-and-january-301692187.html
SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
