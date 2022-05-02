|
AWH Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in May
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
- 6th Annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference: CEO and Founder, Abner Kurtin, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 11th at 8:00 am ET. The webcast can be accessed here and will be available for 90 days.
- Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference: CEO and Founder, Abner Kurtin, will participate in a virtual panel alongside Curaleaf, Verano, and Ayr on Friday, May 13th at 12:55 pm ET. The team will also participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Contact your Wolfe representative for more information at sales@wolferesearch.com
AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.
