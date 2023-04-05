|
AWH to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023
NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET following the release of its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close.
Ascend Wellness Leadership will participate on the call including Abner Kurtin, Executive Chairman; Dan Neville, CFO and Interim Co-CEO; and Frank Perullo, President and Interim Co-CEO.
The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
TIME:
5:00 PM Eastern Time
WEBCAST:
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
1 (888) 390-0605
REPLAY:
1 (888) 390-0541
AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-to-hold-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-on-tuesday-may-9-2023-301790485.html
SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
