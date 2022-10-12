|
12.10.2022 13:30:00
AWH to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 10, 2022
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET following the release of its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close.
The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605 with conference ID: 35417710. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
Thursday, November 10, 2022
TIME:
5:00 PM Eastern Time
WEBCAST:
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
1 (888) 390-0605
CONFERENCE ID:
35417710
REPLAY:
1-888-390-0541
Replay Code: 417710 #
Available until 12:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 17, 2022
AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-to-hold-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-november-10-2022-301647173.html
SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
