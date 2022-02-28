|
28.02.2022 22:00:00
Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q4 2021 results
Awilco Drilling PLC reports contract revenue of USD 1.0 million (USD 7.4 million Q3), EBITDA loss of USD 7.8 million (USD 3.1 million loss in Q3) and a net loss of USD 50.7 million, (USD 4.6 million loss in Q3). Net loss includes impairment of USD 31.0 million.
Revenue efficiency was 90.1% during the quarter (97.4% in Q3).
Operational uptime was 100% during the quarter (99.9% in Q3).
Please see attached for the Q4 2021 report.
A digital presentation will be held on 1 March 2022 at 11:00 UK time (12:00pm CET / 06:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fteams.microsoft.com%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%253ameeting_N2I4NjkwNGMtZmI3YS00OTkxLTliZWEtYzE1YWE2NTFjYTYz%2540thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%2522c6903860-15d6-4675-a5fe-cf03764de020%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522b70a3a9b-a081-41f9-b2a4-3e57ef82979e%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26btype%3Da%26role%3Da&data=04%7C01%7Cchaavind%40awilhelmsen.no%7C8f4195fd12e04044b34608d9f7a8076f%7C13406330ee5743ad9fa7ea6e572899d4%7C0%7C0%7C637813123323817472%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=2W3dxhA2rKGndiyiiMbKjtrhZPSPs708jJMx8e6hPJ4%3D&reserved=0
A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.
Aberdeen, 28 February 2021
Attachment
