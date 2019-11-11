Awilco Drilling PLC: Primary Insider Disclosure

Awilco Drilling PLC (AWDR) announces that on 11th November 2019, the following synthetic share transactions occurred:

Roddy Smith has had 55,395 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Roddy Smith, holds 133,517 synthetic shares.

Ian Wilson has had 55,395 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Ian Wilson holds 115,454 synthetic shares.

Claus Mørch has had 49,399 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of at NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Claus Mørch holds no further synthetic shares.

Aberdeen, 11 November 2019

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager

Phone: +47 9342 8464

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



