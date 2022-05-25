+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 12:52:15

Awilco Drilling PLC: Q1 2022 Presentation

Please find attached the Q1 2022 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 25 May 2022, at 12:00 UK time (13:00pm CET / 07:00 EST).

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fteams.microsoft.com%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%253ameeting_NWQ4YzNiODItNjI1Zi00MzM4LWE1NzEtMjM4MTA0NjJlMDEz%2540thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%2522c6903860-15d6-4675-a5fe-cf03764de020%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522b70a3a9b-a081-41f9-b2a4-3e57ef82979e%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26btype%3Da%26role%3Da&data=05%7C01%7Cchaavind%40awilhelmsen.no%7C68232d21f5144136953108da3a4cf38d%7C13406330ee5743ad9fa7ea6e572899d4%7C0%7C0%7C637886399426773054%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=1vTuU4SGJ1jzhuVpvhpR0P%2BFnWaoO9Z%2FwvXSgYg3kkk%3D&reserved=0

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 25 May 2022

 

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


