01.03.2022 11:50:00
Awilco Drilling PLC: Q4 2021 Presentation
Please find attached the Q4 2021 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 1 March, at 11:00 UK time (12:00pm CET / 06:00 EST).
To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
Aberdeen, 1 March 2022
For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
