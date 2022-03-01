01.03.2022 11:50:00

Awilco Drilling PLC: Q4 2021 Presentation

Please find attached the Q4 2021 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 1 March, at 11:00 UK time (12:00pm CET / 06:00 EST).

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:

https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fteams.microsoft.com%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%253ameeting_N2I4NjkwNGMtZmI3YS00OTkxLTliZWEtYzE1YWE2NTFjYTYz%2540thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%2522c6903860-15d6-4675-a5fe-cf03764de020%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522b70a3a9b-a081-41f9-b2a4-3e57ef82979e%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26btype%3Da%26role%3Da&data=04%7C01%7Cchaavind%40awilhelmsen.no%7C8f4195fd12e04044b34608d9f7a8076f%7C13406330ee5743ad9fa7ea6e572899d4%7C0%7C0%7C637813123323817472%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=2W3dxhA2rKGndiyiiMbKjtrhZPSPs708jJMx8e6hPJ4%3D&reserved=0

Aberdeen, 1 March 2022

 

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

