AWIS Weather Services Partners with Narrative to Launch Ecommerce Site for Weather Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative , the world's #1 data commerce platform, today announced a partnership with AWIS Weather Services and the launch of the AWIS Weather Services Data Shop . The online store allows businesses to easily find and purchase weather and climate-related datasets via a familiar e-commerce workflow.

The datasets enable companies to analyze historical weather and climate-related data for investment forecasting, energy load planning, supply chain management, business intelligence applications, freight distribution needs, and all other aspects of business affected by the weather.

With supply chain issues and constant volatility becoming the norm, AWIS Weather Services helps businesses remove one unknown from the equation: weather disturbances. Founded in 1996, AWIS ingests current and historical worldwide weather and climate data and has their meteorologists check it for accuracy and reliability. It's then stored in databases for reports or data feeds that can be retrieved via ZIP code, latitude/longitude, map dot points, or any other location needs.

"We are excited to help AWIS monetize this valuable data that makes a tremendous difference for companies trying to navigate the often difficult supply chain," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "The insight allows businesses to better predict everything from how much of a product should be shipped to a destination to what gear the delivery trucks should have."

The AWIS Weather Services Data Shop is powered by Narrative Data Shops , which enables businesses to quickly launch an ecommerce data business without spending significant time and resources. Known as the "Shopify for data," the suite of apps makes it easy to package, sell, and deliver data via a custom ecommerce storefront regardless of technical expertise.

"Narrative's unique data commerce platform will give AWIS Weather Services the competitive edge we need to provide quality weather observations to those industries that need real world weather data," said Tim Risner, AWIS's Tim Risner, VP of Advanced Technology. "AWIS's extensive database is filled with real weather observations, not gridded estimates, checked hourly by our staff of meteorologists. Narrative will now help that data reach those that most need it."

Visit the AWIS Weather Services Data Shop at www.awisdata.com . To learn more about Narrative Data Shops, visit www.narrative.io/data-shops .

Narrative

Narrative is the data commerce platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

AWIS Weather Services

AWIS Weather Services enables access to the world's weather and climate data for use in data analytics, investment management, insurance policy creation, event planning, construction project management, energy load forecasting, and all other professional fields affected by mother nature. AWIS has over 30,000 real weather observations from all over the world and can provide data back to the 1940s for some locations.

