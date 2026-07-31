AWS Holdings Aktie

AWS Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2APUD / ISIN: JP3160910000

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31.07.2026 20:52:53

AWS Achieves Fastest Growth in 18 Quarters. And That May Not Even Be the Best Part of Amazon’s Latest Earnings Report.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)stock was soaring on Friday after the company delivered its strongest quarterly growth in five years, breezing past analyst estimates.Revenue jumped 20% to $200.6 billion, ahead of the analyst consensus at $196.4 billion, and operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion.Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division, got the bulk of the attention from investors, reporting its fastest growth in nearly five years as revenue rose 37%, in line with peers like Alphabet and Microsoft, which also saw cloud growth take off. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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