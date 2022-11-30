|
30.11.2022 12:38:00
AWS adds AI features to Textract, Transcribe and Kendra
Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday added new artificial intelligence (AI) features to some of its services including Textract, Transcribe, Kendra, CodeWhisperer, and HealthLake.The new updates, according to the company, are expected to enhance AWS’ portfolio of AI services and lay at the top of its three-layer machine learning stack, which includes machine learning hardware and software libraries, and Amazon SageMaker—a fully managed ML development environment.To read this article in full, please click here
