27.03.2023 16:30:00
AWS adds ML-based call analytics capabilities to Amazon Chime SDK
Amazon Web Services on Monday said it is adding call analytics capabilities to Amazon Chime SDK offering in a bid to reduce the time and cost of generating insights from real-time audio calls, transcription, and voice analysis.Amazon Chime SDK is a software development kit used by developers to add messaging, audio, video, and screen-sharing capabilities to their web or mobile applications.The new updates to Chime SDK will give developers the ability to add machine learning-based voice analytics to their applications, the company said, adding that the machine learning model can detect and classify participants expressing a positive, neutral, or negative tone.To read this article in full, please click here
