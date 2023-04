AWS' Bedrock offers foundation models to build generative AI apps

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has released a new service, dubbed Amazon Bedrock, that provides multiple foundation models designed to allow companies to customize and create their own generative AI applications — including programs for general commercial use.Amazon Bedrock provides users with foundation models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Stability AI, and Amazon, accessible via an API. The service, announced Thursday and now in private preview, comes just a day after Databricks announced its own open-source-based large language model (LLM), Dolly 2.0, and has a similar strategy: to help enterprises circumvent constraints of closed-loop models (like ChatGPT) that stop them from making their own customized generative AI applications.To read this article in full, please click here